Shelby: Nicer weather has arrived!

Lower humidity, near-normal temperatures, and sunny skies have returned! This pattern will last through the early part of the weekend. Overnight lows will reach the 50s away from the lake and 60s near the lake and coast.
The humidity returns by late in the weekend. A stray shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday, but Mother’s Day looks mostly dry and sunny for now.
Storm chances do return next week. In addition to a warm, muggy feel, spotty storms are likely each afternoon Monday through Wednesday. The humidity will once again push the heat index over 90 degrees for a taste of the quickly approaching summer season.
