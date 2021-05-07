Bruce: A nice mothers day weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our nice stretch of dry weather will last into the weekend. Overnight lows will reach the 50s away from the lake and 60s near the lake and coast.
The humidity does return late in the weekend. Mother’s Day looks mostly dry and sunny, with a touch more heat and humidity.
Storm chances return next week. In addition to a warm, muggy feel, storms are likely Monday through Wednesday. The humidity will once again push the heat index over 90 degrees for a taste of the quickly approaching summer season.
It’s not summer yet, though! A front may help drop that humidity by the late part of next week.
