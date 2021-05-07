Hustler Club giving out free booze with vaccines on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Hustler Club in the French Quarter will be giving out free COVID vaccines on Friday, May 7.
People who get a vaccine will also get a free shot of booze, General Manager Ann Kesler said in a press release.
The event is happening from 4 - 6:30 p.m. at 225 Bourbon Street.
Employees of Bourbon Street businesses are encouraged to attend in particular, Kesler says.
”This is about safety and normalcy. We want to see this city where we’ve operated for years open back up quickly and safely. When COVID is finally in our rearview mirror, The HUSTLER Club will throw the biggest party that this city has ever seen. But it starts with getting vaccinated,” Kesler said.
You will need to bring your ID for the vaccine and the alcohol.
