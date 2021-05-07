Kenner Police make two more arrests in connection with 2010 double murder

KENNER (WVUE) - The Kenner Police Department has made two more arrests in connection with a double murder in 2010.
Police arrested Lee Williams, 35, of New Orleans and Zetonio Lightfoot, 31, of Kenner. Both have been charged with two counts of first degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis.
On June 17, 2010, Kenner Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Farrar Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found Ellsworth and Davis shot multiple times inside of their crashed vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their three-year-old son was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting. He was not injured by gunfire but was treated for injuries suffered in the crash.
Both Williams and Lightfoot, as well as a third suspect, Dernell Nelson, were linked to the homicide by DNA found at the scene.
Williams was arrested on April 30 by U.S. Marshals in New Orleans.
Lightfoot, who was incarcerated at the Richland Parish Detention Center in Rayville and set to be paroled from a previous charge, was arrested on May 3.
Police arrested Nelson on April 22.
Kenner Police recently reopened the case as well as another cold case homicide that is believed to be related after they received an inquiry from the show Unsolved Mysteries.
