NOPD investigating two seperate aggravated battery cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two unrelated aggravated battery by shooting incidents that occurred in the Fifth District, authorities say.
The most recent incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Oliver White Street.
Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired at the location. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a juvenile male victim suffering from a graze wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
Earlier, around 2:26 p.m., an adult male victim arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Further investigation revealed the incident occurred near the intersection of Egania and North Roman Streets at a yet-to-be-determined time.
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Fifth District at 504-658-6050 or call Crime stoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.