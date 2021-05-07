9 injured, 1 critical in St. Claude area crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A total of nine people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon in the Upper Ninth Ward, officials say.
The crash happened around noon on May 7 near the intersection of N. Robertson and Clouet Street in the St. Claude neighborhood.
According to EMS, two people refused transport to the hospital. One person was listed as being in critical condition.
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson is expected to hold a press conference. You can watch live below:
A photo shared by first responders showed a car completely destroyed, resting upside down in a front yard.
Drivers are urged to avoid North Robertson Street between Franklin Avenue and Clouet Streets while this incident is being investigated. Please use alternate routes.
