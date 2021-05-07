Teen suspects seriously injured following carjacking and NOPD-involved vehicle pursuit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit today after a carjacking involving several juvenile suspects turned into a serious crash.
Seven teens between the ages of 13 to 17 that were involved in the incident are seriously injured after crashing in the 3100 block of North Robertson Street after a failed attempt to evade police units. Five of the male suspects are listed in critical condition and two female suspects are said to be in critical condition.
On-site, police located several handguns in the possession of the suspects.
NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said that the pursuit began due to the vehicle’s reported involvement in a carjacking that was reported at Dears and Law Street at 10:30 a.m. Police were able to identify the missing Dodge pickup truck after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle on St. Anthony and Elysian Fields.
When the truck crashed on North Robertson, it struck a light pole, a home, and three parked vehicles before coming to a complete stop. Neighbors in this area described a massive crash with the truck flipping a couple of times. They say they saw crews work to extricate 5 teens from the truck while at least 2 were able to walk away they say.
“While this is still an ongoing investigation, we do know several of these juveniles we have arrested before for violent crime,” said Ferguson. “So we find ourselves again, arresting, and re-arresting some of the same individuals.”
Ferguson praised citizens for calling in their concerns but added that they’re doing all they can from a law enforcement perspective.
“So when you hear me speak about accountability, or having consequences to your actions. This is what I’m talking about,” Ferguson continued.
“When you hear that it’s young kids, it’s disturbing,” said a witness.
Ferguson revealed that there are three different investigations currently active related to this incident.
Police say that no officers or citizens were injured.
