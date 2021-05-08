Former Kenner Mayor Louis Congemi passes away

Louis Congemi, former Mayor and District 4 councilman who also served as a District 4 councilman in Jefferson Parish passed away (Source: City of Kenner Government)
By Nicole Mumphrey | May 8, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 9:33 AM

KENNER (WVUE) -Former Kenner Mayor Louis Congemi passed away, the City of Kenner announced Saturday morning.

The announcement was posted to the city’s government Facebook Page.

“Kenner has lost a good friend with the passing of Louis Congemi, former Mayor and District 4 councilman who also served as a District 4 councilman in Jefferson Parish.”

Mayor Zahn has ordered that flags at all city buildings fly at half-staff in honor of Louis Congemi.

“Louis was a dedicated public servant who helped to move the city forward and will definitely be missed,” the post read.

Posted by City of Kenner Government on Saturday, May 8, 2021

