Former Kenner Mayor Louis Congemi passes away

KENNER (WVUE) -Former Kenner Mayor Louis Congemi passed away, the City of Kenner announced Saturday morning.
The announcement was posted to the city’s government Facebook Page.
“Kenner has lost a good friend with the passing of Louis Congemi, former Mayor and District 4 councilman who also served as a District 4 councilman in Jefferson Parish.”
Mayor Zahn has ordered that flags at all city buildings fly at half-staff in honor of Louis Congemi.
“Louis was a dedicated public servant who helped to move the city forward and will definitely be missed,” the post read.
