LSP: Speeding motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Parish crash

LSP: Speeding motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Parish crash
(Source: Raycom)
By Nicole Mumphrey | May 8, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 12:18 PM

WESTWEGO (WVUE) -A Westego man was killed early Saturday morning when he crashed the motorcycle he was riding, according to La. State Police.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on US 90B at Wayne Avenue in Jefferson Parish.

The crash killed 52-year-old Troy Wingerter of Westwego.

Troopers with Troop B say Wingerter was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle on US 90B eastbound near Wayne Avenue at a high rate of speed.

For reasons still under investigation, Wingerter lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the roadway to the left and entered the median.

The motorcycle struck a cement fixture which caused the motorcycle to become airborne. Wingerter then reentered the roadway and struck a traffic sign which caused him to be ejected.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash however, a toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy. This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.