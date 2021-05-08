LSP: Speeding motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Parish crash

WESTWEGO (WVUE) -A Westego man was killed early Saturday morning when he crashed the motorcycle he was riding, according to La. State Police.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on US 90B at Wayne Avenue in Jefferson Parish.
The crash killed 52-year-old Troy Wingerter of Westwego.
Troopers with Troop B say Wingerter was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle on US 90B eastbound near Wayne Avenue at a high rate of speed.
For reasons still under investigation, Wingerter lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the roadway to the left and entered the median.
The motorcycle struck a cement fixture which caused the motorcycle to become airborne. Wingerter then reentered the roadway and struck a traffic sign which caused him to be ejected.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash however, a toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy. This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.
