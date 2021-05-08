LSU wins third SEC series of season, holds on to beat Auburn 9-6

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - It was a back-and-forth game between LSU and Auburn in game two of the weekend series at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.
The Tigers (29-17, 9-14 SEC) scored six runs in the last three innings to win the series against Auburn (19-22, 5-18 SEC). The Bayou Bengals have won seven out of their last eight series against Auburn.
Entering the seventh inning LSU trailed Auburn 5-3 and LSU got things going offensively. Dylan Crews would cut the Auburn lead to 5-4 with a RBI fielders choice to make it 5-4.
Then, Cade Doughty would tie things at 5-5 with a RBI single to left field. Giovanni DiGiacomo who had been hitless so far in the series got his first hit, an RBI single to give LSU a 6-5 lead.
Auburn would tie things in the bottom of the seventh inning with a RBI single of their own to make it 6-6.
In the top of the eighth inning LSU would retake the lead again, this time on a passed ball as Drew Bianco would score from third to make it 7-6.
LSU got some huge insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning on a mammoth two-run home run from Jordan Thompson to left center to extend their lead to 9-6.
Devin Fontenot (2-2) got the win in relief for the Tigers, pitching 2.2 innings, walking two batters, striking out two and allowed no hits.
The Bayou Bengals got things started in the top of the first inning with a Crews RBI double, his 61st hit of the season which ranks second in the SEC to give LSU a 1-0 lead. LSU added another run on a RBI sac fly to make it 2-0.
Auburn would answer with two solo home runs in the bottom of the first inning to make it 2-2. Auburn would take their first lead of the game with a solo home run to make it 3-2.
In the top of the fifth LSU would tie things up at 3-3 on a RBI single from Dugas. Auburn would retake the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-run home run. The Tigers scored all of their runs on home runs.
The Bayou Bengals have scored 32 runs during their four game winning streak and will look to sweep the series against Auburn on Saturday, May 8 with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.