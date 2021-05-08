Nicondra: Still nice, but more humid for Mother’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday turned out spectacular and most of Mother’s Day will be just as nice with just a bit more humidity to go along with the warm temperatures in the middle 80s. Look for clouds to build in by late afternoon as well.
Late Sunday night into the wee hours on Monday morning storms will build in from the North and West. Heavy rainfall will spread across the region overnight into Monday morning. The start of the week will be wet with several days of rain on off before clearing out towards the end of the week.
