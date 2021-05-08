Pedestrian struck and killed in N.O. East car crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating a traffic fatality in New Orleans East overnight.
A male pedestrian was struck and killed around 1:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Police say the man was crossing the eastbound lanes of Chef Menteur Highway with he was struck by the driver of a Mazda CX9.
The victim died at the scene.
The driver also remained at the scene.
The victim’s identity was not released.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.