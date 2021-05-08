Pedestrian struck and killed in N.O. East car crash

Pedestrian struck and killed in N.O. East car crash
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality in Gentilly Friday evening.
By Nicole Mumphrey | May 8, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 6:56 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating a traffic fatality in New Orleans East overnight.

A male pedestrian was struck and killed around 1:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say the man was crossing the eastbound lanes of Chef Menteur Highway with he was struck by the driver of a Mazda CX9.

The victim died at the scene.

The driver also remained at the scene.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.