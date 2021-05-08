Police: 2 shot, 1 killed at Tangipahoa Parish nightclub early Saturday

TANGIPAHOA PARISH (WVUE) -The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office began investigating a shooting that led to death of one man and injuring two others.
This shooting happened around 3 a.m. at Club 81 located inside the Village of Tangipahoa.
The Sheriffs Office is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office or Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.
This story will be updated.
