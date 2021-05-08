Volunteers clean up French Quarter graffiti as pandemic winds down

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neil & Sandy Entrekin are not French Quarter residents, nor do the have an address in New Orleans.
“We come to New Orleans often. We love the French Quarter. We love the atmosphere and it’s a chance to give back,” said Neil Entrekin.
The couple made the trip from Mississippi so they can help dozens of other volunteers cleanup the French Quarter.
“Just as importantly it makes it enjoyable for other people. We know that the French Quarter is opening back up, New Orleans is opening back up. The pandemic is almost behind us.,” said Neil Entrekin.
City Council member Kristen Gisleson-Palmer also joined the French Quarter Business Association, the NOPD, and other volunteers in the graffiti cleanup, which had to be put on pause for most of 2020 due to the pandemic.
“It’s not surprising, we all remember after Katrina,” said Gisleson-Palmer.
“We were rebuilding the city, rebuilding houses. We relied on so many volunteers. It was called voluntourism, and I think you see that here.”
“This is something that the community can do and come together,” said Gisleson-Palmer.
The Vieux Carre Graffiti Abatement Program began back in 2010 and will now continue after being postponed due to COVID-19.
For more information, you can visit the French Quarter Business Association website.
