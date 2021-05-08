Zack: A dry weekend, finally

Lots of sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday although we will start to notice some changes as we go through the weekend. Highs today climb into the middle 80s but the humidity values do remain low so that good feel air will hang around for one more day. For Mother’s Day on Sunday our temperatures will start their climb and the humidity will make a return. This will make the second half of the weekend feel quite warm but for the more important part of the forecast, no rain.