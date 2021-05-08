Zack: A dry weekend, finally

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s Mother’s Day weekend and what a perfect weekend to finally get a nice, dry weather pattern to settle in over the area.
Lots of sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday although we will start to notice some changes as we go through the weekend. Highs today climb into the middle 80s but the humidity values do remain low so that good feel air will hang around for one more day. For Mother’s Day on Sunday our temperatures will start their climb and the humidity will make a return. This will make the second half of the weekend feel quite warm but for the more important part of the forecast, no rain.
Rain chances return to the forecast as we start the new work week. In fact we may get storms in here as early as overnight Sunday going into Monday. This is all in response to a weak front that will stall just north of the area. The coverage of the rain is the big question next week as most models show the North Shore and MS Gulf Coast seeing higher rain potential as compared to all other areas. Highs will be well into the 80s as the summer-like humidity makes a return.
The thinking is the best chance for widespread rain will come on Wednesday as the front sags a little more south into our area. This will lead to better storm chances but also could eventually dry us out as the front may make it all the way down to the coast by Thursday and Friday.
