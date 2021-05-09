Former Southeastern Lion Wade Miley throws no-hitter against Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - Former Southeastern Lion and current Cincinnati Red’s pitcher Wade Miley threw the teams 17th no-hitter in team history on Friday, May 7 against the Cleveland Indians.
It’s the teams first no-hitter since 2013, when Homer Bailey pitched a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants.
Miley, 34, becomes the first Reds left-hander to throw a no-hitter since Tom Browning’s perfect game in 1988.
There have been four no-hitters this season in the MLB.
The Cleveland Indians entered the series batting just .213, but had won five straight and nine of 11.
The teams went into the ninth scoreless, but a fielding error to second base by Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase on a Castellanos ground ball allowed Nick Senzel to score. Jesse Winker then scored on a balk, and Castellanos scored on a Mike Moustakas infield single.
The Reds improved to 15-15 on the season.
