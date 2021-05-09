Newman well represented in LSU’s 2022 recruiting class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 in the country according to Rivals. Right now the class possesses 13 commits. Two schools, including Newman, have two Tiger commits in their programs. Wide receiver AJ Johnson and Bo Bordelon are not only big-time recruits, but they’re also a major piece of the Greenies success on and off the field.
“They’ve just been awesome in the weight room. Right now Bo is almost 275 pounds. I think a little over 240 last year. He’s nasty, he’s always yelling in the weight room. I joke, I think our workouts are like a 90′s playlist, Metallica and Pantera. That’s how he is, and they develop that mentality. He’s been phenomenal up front. AJ I think has really matured tremendously. He’s learning to play inside, outside. Continuing to run good routes. He broke our wide receiver power cling record the other day, he hit 255 (pounds). He’s still running a good 4.5, 4.6 in the 40 (yard dash). Same thing. Just being a good teammate, and just grinding each and every day,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.
Quarterback Arch Manning is thoroughly impressed with the development of both since they’ve arrived on Jefferson Avenue.
“Bo has gained a lot of weight. He’s been working really hard in the weight room. He’s kind of changed the culture. I’m excited to see how he can improve. AJ is just a freak athlete. He’s really competitive. He’s been working hard all offseason. I’m also excited to see what he can do improvement-wise,” said Newman QB Arch Manning.
One thing Bordelon and Johnson can agree on, their lives have no doubt changed since they committed to the Tigers.
“Me, Mickey (Joseph, LSU wide receivers coach), and Coach O, we talk a lot. I just love it. Being at LSU, hopefully coming to LSU, it’ll be extremely fun. I can’t wait,” said wide receiver AJ Johnson.
“We’re looking forward to going to the camps in July, and getting to see the guys at LSU. Get to test myself a little bit,” said left tackle Bo Bordelon.
