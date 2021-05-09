Newman well represented in LSU’s 2022 recruiting class

“They’ve just been awesome in the weight room. Right now Bo is almost 275 pounds. I think a little over 240 last year. He’s nasty, he’s always yelling in the weight room. I joke, I think our workouts are like a 90′s playlist, Metallica and Pantera. That’s how he is, and they develop that mentality. He’s been phenomenal up front. AJ I think has really matured tremendously. He’s learning to play inside, outside. Continuing to run good routes. He broke our wide receiver power cling record the other day, he hit 255 (pounds). He’s still running a good 4.5, 4.6 in the 40 (yard dash). Same thing. Just being a good teammate, and just grinding each and every day,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.