Nicondra: Storms move in overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a wonderful Mother’s Day weather will be moving in a bit of a negative direction. Storms developing to the northwest will sink south ahead of a boundary allowing for some heavy down pours particularly north of Lake Pontchartrain. A few individual storms could drop 1″ to 2″ of rain quickly leaving the possibility of some street flooding. We will likely see storms retreat for a bit around day break, but another wave of energy moves through allowing for more storms as we go through the day on Monday. The frontal boundary draped across the area will stall out leaving a focus for storms through Tuesday and into Wednesday. Late Wednesday we will finally see a cold front move far enough off shore to clear us out and allow the dry weather to return. Temperatures remain warm with overnight lows in the 70s and daytime highs in the mid 80s through the week.