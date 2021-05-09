Restaurants, families celebrate return of Mother’s Day celebrations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Three generations kept apart from the pandemic, now all together again for a treasured family tradition.
“It’s wonderful most of us have been vaccinated already… so it’s really nice to get my mom out,” said Cheryn Young.
“It’s just hard not to see parents or your children, so this is a wonderful Mother’s Day I’m very excited,” said Connie Young Chiasson-Douglass.
And the matriarch of the family, Anna Young says after this past year she cherishes this holiday with loved ones even more.
“I don’t have a mask on, I haven’t been out much this year… that’s the only thing that really matters now in life is family,” said Young.
“There’s definitely an energy in the kitchen right now,” said Executive Chev, Knut Mjelde.
Behind the scenes, the kitchen and wait staff at Ralph’s at the Park run like a machine to bring families the holiday dining experience they have missed all this time.
“Right now, we have a good core group through the all-stars and we’re just trying to build that team at this point and still maintain the excellence of our cooking right now,” said Mjelde.
“We really didn’t have Mother’s Day last year in the restaurant industry 25 and it’s the busiest day of the year in and year out,” said Ralph Brennan.
Despite the staffing shortages and challenges on such a busy day, restauranteur Ralph Brennan says it was refreshing to see a dining room full of families celebrating together.
“Multi generations of families grandparents with children and grandchildren and they’re all celebrating they’re all happy to be out it’s a joyous occasion… it’s people gathering, and we really lost that,’ said Brennan.
Given the pain and loss of the last year, families are taking the time to toast each other especially mom.
‘It’s been a long road for everyone, and we’ve lost a lot of people so yeah it’s been a rough year for sure… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in New Orleans,” said Young.
Brennan says given vaccinations, they noticed more groups are comfortable dining out and dining together inside.
