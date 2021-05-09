Zack A warmer Mother’s Day feel; storms late tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A change in weather is on the way as the days of low humidity are now behind us as a stormy pattern is set to take hold heading into the new work week.
First up is Mother’s Day though, which will avoid any type of stormy weather. In fact it will turn out to be an overall nice weather day but with some changes. The humidity is returning so that means as highs climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, you will feel it. The warmer feel will come with a mixture of sun and clouds through the day.
Overnight tonight brings the first chance for storms which will lead us into a very stormy pattern this week. The environment over the next few days will be perfect for storm complexes that can bring heavy rainfall at times and a severe storm or two. Now timing of these disturbances is always tricky, just note there is 70-80% rain coverage in the forecast from Monday through Wednesday.
Possibility by the end of the week the weather will almost repeat itself from the past few days as lower humidity looks to return along with the sunny skies. We may very well keep that going into next weekend’s forecast.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.