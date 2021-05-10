The earliest East Pacific tropical storm, Andres, formed Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Andres on Sunday became the earliest named storm on record to develop in the eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the National Weather Service.
The system formed hundreds of miles off the west coast of Mexico, and as of Monday morning had sustained winds of 40 mph, and was moving out to sea at 6 mph.
Andres is not expected to threaten land and was disorganized and likely to weaken to a tropical depression, according to the NHC.
The storm is notable for its early arrival – just beating out the record set by Tropical Storm Adrian, which strengthened to named status on May 10, 2017, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
