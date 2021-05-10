Flooding reported across metro area; flash flood warning in effect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Several inches of rain have already fallen in the City of New Orleans and surrounding parishes.
Significant flooding has been reported in Metairie and River Ridge. Many areas have seen upwards of 4 inches of rain an hour.
The Carrollton underpass in New Orleans is currently closed.
Streetwise NOLA has live updates of street closures as they happen.
A flash flood warning is in effect until 8 a.m.
A flash flood WATCH goes through 4 p.m.
Neutral ground parking will be allowed in New Orleans until 6 p.m.
Jefferson Parish says all pump stations are manned.
