Flooding reported across metro area; flash flood warning in effect

Shelby: Monday Severe Weather
By FOX 8 Staff | May 10, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 6:56 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Several inches of rain have already fallen in the City of New Orleans and surrounding parishes.

Metairie flooding

Significant flooding has been reported in Metairie and River Ridge. Many areas have seen upwards of 4 inches of rain an hour.

WATCH LIVE

The Carrollton underpass in New Orleans is currently closed.

Streetwise NOLA has live updates of street closures as they happen.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 8 a.m.

A flash flood WATCH goes through 4 p.m.

Neutral ground parking will be allowed in New Orleans until 6 p.m.

Jefferson Parish says all pump stations are manned.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.