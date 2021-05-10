Man suffers burns to over 50% of his body working on car, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is in the hospital recovering from extensive burn injuries while working on a car, officials say.
According to the New Orleans Fire Department, first responders received several 911 calls about a car fire and reports of a man on fire rolling on the ground.
The fire happened Monday, May 10 at around 10:39 a.m. in the 2300 block of Forstall Street.
Firefighters arrived to find the man had been burned lying on the garage floor. The car was still on fire when first responders arrived.
Officials say the man sustained burns to over 50% of his body and was transported by EMS to a local hospital.
The man was cutting a car for scrap when the fire broke out, NOFD says.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no other injuries reported.
