Off and on storms into Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit of a break in the rain but it won’t last long. Another area of storms are likely by late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and flooding. The threat for severe weather is on the lower side so the main issue is rain amounts. A stalled cold front will sit across the area on Wednesday and another round of rain is likely with a few storms.
A push of drier air finally arrives on Thursday. Outside of a few morning showers the trend Thursday will be for drier weather. The weekend looks fantastic with low humidity on Friday and plenty of sun into Sunday.
