Police say teens involved in carjacking had stolen guns, face new charges

Police say teens involved in carjacking had stolen guns, face new charges
Teen suspects seriously injured following carjacking and NOPD-involved vehicle pursuit (Source: Chris Russell)
By FOX 8 Staff | May 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 4:06 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have released new information about the carjacking and crash that injured seven teenagers Friday.

The NOPD has charged all seven juveniles in the truck with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen gun.

Officers say five guns were found in the truck after the crash including an AR-15 rifle.

Three of the firearms were reported to be stolen. The NOPD says on Friday the carjacking victim was on Florida Ave. when an SUV pulled up and a suspect pulled a gun and demanded the vehicle.

The truck crashed on N. Robertson St. Police said a 16-year-old committed the armed robbery of the truck and was driving it when it crashed.

He faces several additional charges.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.