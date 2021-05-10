Police say teens involved in carjacking had stolen guns, face new charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have released new information about the carjacking and crash that injured seven teenagers Friday.
The NOPD has charged all seven juveniles in the truck with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen gun.
Officers say five guns were found in the truck after the crash including an AR-15 rifle.
Three of the firearms were reported to be stolen. The NOPD says on Friday the carjacking victim was on Florida Ave. when an SUV pulled up and a suspect pulled a gun and demanded the vehicle.
The truck crashed on N. Robertson St. Police said a 16-year-old committed the armed robbery of the truck and was driving it when it crashed.
He faces several additional charges.
