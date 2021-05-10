Shelby: Storms lead to flooding rain in the metro area

This morning, rain rates in some storms have produced over an inch of rain in just 15 minutes. That led to flooded roadways and overwhelmed pump systems on the south shore. More heavy rain and storms will continue in rounds through the early afternoon.
In fact, heavy rain and storms could continue to impact the area over the next couple of days. Finally, a cold front will sweep through with some final rain on Wednesday.
Drier skies and more comfortable temperatures are are expected for the end of the week.
