St. Tammany Parish deputies make arrests in counterfeit money investigation

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested five people in connection with alleged manufacturing of counterfeit money.
On March 30, while executing a search warrant at a Slidell-area residence as part of a separate investigation, STPSO patrol deputies located $22,613 in counterfeit currency inside the home, according to investigators.
STPSO detectives arrested Lynn Pommier, 47, and Monteia Dumas, 21. for L.R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy and 609 counts of L.R.S. 14:72.2 Monetary Instrument Abuse.
Detectives said that another roommate, Dustin Lacina, 43,, and a former roommate, Kristy Severio, 21, were involved in the manufacturing process. Warrants were obtained and they were arrested for L.R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy and L.R.S 14:24/72.2 Principal to 609 Counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse.
Further investigation lead to warrants being issued for the arrest of Kenyatta Meads, 46, for L.R.S. 14:26, Criminal Conspiracy and L.R.S. 14:24/72.2, Principal to 609 Counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse.
Meads was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, police said. He was additionally charged with L.R.S. 40:967C, Possession of a Schedule II CDS.
All suspects have been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
“I’m pleased with the efforts of my deputies to expand this case and ultimately arrest these criminals who mistakenly believed they had a place in our community,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.
