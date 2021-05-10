WATCH LIVE 1 p.m: Cam Jordan, Crescent City Corps launch anti-racism training for police officers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Saints All-Pro Cam Jordan has teamed up with Crescent City Corps, a New Orleans-based non-profit that equips police officers with leadership development and community engagement training so that they can work alongside citizens to build a more just, safe, and inclusive city.
After a successful pilot program with 10 officers in 2019, with the help of Jordan, they are now expanding to train over 80 NOPD officers in the next two years.
Over the course of 80 hours of intensive training and community conversations, participants will explore topics like leadership, racial equity, and trauma-informed policing to help the NOPD better understand what citizens want from law enforcement.
These experiences will help officers and citizens begin a collaborative conversation to re-imagine what community safety might look like in their city and nation.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.