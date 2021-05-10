Woman sought after posting picture wearing stolen Rolex and chain, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who is accused of stealing several items.
New Orleans Police say the incident happened on May 3 after a verbal argument. At some point, police say Essence Lindsey locked herself inside the victim’s bedroom and refused to come out.
On May 4, the victim says Lindsey left his home without his knowledge. When he checked his bedroom, he noticed his Rolex watch, diamond necklace, and ruby ring were taken.
Lindsey posted a picture wearing the stolen Rolex and necklace.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lindsey is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.
