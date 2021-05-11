Caretaker arrested after physical altercation with 12-year-old

Misty Thibodeaux is accused of injuring a 12-year-old she was taking care of during a physical altercation. (Source: TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent | May 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 3:56 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is behind bars after officials believed she caused injuries to a 12-year-old she was taking care of.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, Misty Thibodeaux was arrested after detectives received a complaint of child cruelty.

Officials say a 12-year-old was in a group home when an altercation with Thibodeaux, the caretaker, turned physical.

The child sustained injuries to his face and body, requiring him to be taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released.

The incident happened on Monday, May 10.

Thibodeaux, 31, was arrested for cruelty to a juvenile and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she was booked and jailed.

Bond has been set at $25,000.

