De La Salle ready to continue their success with alum Graham Jarrott running the program

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Graham Jarrott is back where it all started, De La Salle. The ’98 alum has been on the job only a few months, but he’s fired up about how his Cavs look this spring.
“This has been an unbelievable experience. Spring has been great so far. The kids are very competitive. The offense and defense really like to get after each other. I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen so far. The level of competition here has been great,” said DLS head coach Graham Jarrott.
De La Salle will be tested early in their non-district schedule. They play a team from Mississippi, North Pike. They play Lake Charles College Prep, Hahnville, Holy Cross, Scotlandville, just to name a few.
“Well to beat the best you have to play the best. We’re looking to play a very competitive non-district schedule. To get ourselves ready for the playoffs. We got to put these kids in adverse conditions, to rise up to the challenge. Hopefully, learning those lessons during the season will help propel them through the playoffs, and possibly into the championship game,” said Jarrott.
For the Cavs to get back their straight state title game, they’ll need another solid season from two-year starter Cole Milford.
“It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s also really exciting. We know what it takes to get there. We know what it takes to win it,” said DLS quarterback Cole Milford.
“Cole’s leadership, and coolness under pressure, has been awesome so far in spring. We’re putting a lot on him. We’re making him learn a lot. He would need to know the most offensively, and the learn most offensively from what he’s done in the past. He’s done it wonderful so far,” said Jarrott.
