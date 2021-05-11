Four Saints players who could use a breakout season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints roster is filled with talent but also with guys who could use a breakout season. Here are four candidates who could benefit the most.
Cam Jordan
Jordan has been a mainstay along the Saints defensive line since he arrived here in 2011. He’s been reliable, durable and productive. But 2020 was not his best season. He finished the year with 7.5 sacks, his lowest total since 2016. Jordan is 31 years old and entering his 11th season with the club. The team also drafted Payton Turner in the first round, Jordan’s potential replacement.
Marcus Davenport
At some point, it has to happen. The Saints have been waiting for Davenport to explode and become the player they envisioned when they traded two first round picks to draft him in 2018. He’s had his moments but health and inconsistency have held him back. The Saints picked up the fifth year option on Davenport. But as he enters year number four in New Orleans, he needs to take a step forward.
Tre’Quan Smith
Smith is entering the final year of his rookie contract. In 2021, he’ll have a golden opportunity to become the team’s number two receiver behind Michael Thomas. Last season, Smith had a career-high 34 receptions. He’ll need to have more than that if he wants to have a future with the club.
Jameis Winston
Winston will compete with Taysom Hill for the starting quarterback job this season. Hill will be on the field whether he wins the job or not. However, should Winston win the battle, he’ll also have to show he truly has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback. It may be his last opportunity to prove he can.
