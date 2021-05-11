GoFundMe launched to cover funeral expenses for beloved Elvis tribute artist

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Shilah Baglio, the daughter of Jason Baglio, who performed as an Elvis tribute artist under the name “Jayson Alfano,” has started a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.
“We are trying to raise money to lay our Elvis to rest. Anything helps. Everything is welcome. We thank everyone for all the prayers, this is hard, but together we can be okay,” she says.
Baglio was shot multiple times and killed around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the shooting suspect, Trace Pigott, 28, and his father, Tommy Ray Pigott, 53, fled the scene before deputies arrived and were tracked to the New Orleans area, where they were both arrested on Sunday.
If you wish to donate to the family, click here.
