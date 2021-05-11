GoFundMe launched to cover funeral expenses for beloved Elvis tribute artist

By Mykal Vincent | May 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 10:14 AM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Shilah Baglio, the daughter of Jason Baglio, who performed as an Elvis tribute artist under the name “Jayson Alfano,” has started a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.

“We are trying to raise money to lay our Elvis to rest. Anything helps. Everything is welcome. We thank everyone for all the prayers, this is hard, but together we can be okay,” she says.

Baglio was shot multiple times and killed around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting suspect, Trace Pigott, 28, and his father, Tommy Ray Pigott, 53, fled the scene before deputies arrived and were tracked to the New Orleans area, where they were both arrested on Sunday.

Trace Pigott (left) and Tommy Ray Pigott (right) were arrested in New Orleans for their suspect role the shooting death of Jason Baglio.
Trace Pigott (left) and Tommy Ray Pigott (right) were arrested in New Orleans for their suspect role the shooting death of Jason Baglio. (Source: NOPD)

