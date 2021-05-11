Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bruin State Park

LAKE BRUIN (WVUE) - People who spend time at this Northeast Louisiana state park say it’s a great spot to catch fish even if you don’t have a boat.
It’s also a place to enjoy great sunsets.
This Louisiana state park seems like a bit of a Oasis.
Lake Bruin is a picturesque body of water surrounded by Cypress trees. A quiet spot for camping and an exciting place for fishing. And it’s tucked away in the flat farmland of the Mississippi River Delta.
“The fact that you have something located here, that’s almost like a secret, but a lot of people know about it. So we’re hoping that more people share that secret to get others to come and enjoy it as well,” says Demetrius Fields.
As state parks go, Lake Bruin is small.
It’s on the site of an old fish hatchery next to the Mississippi River in Northeast Louisiana. Lake Bruin is an 11-mile-long oxbow shaped lake. It used to be a part of the Mississippi River until the river changed its course and cut it off.
The trees are full of birds. Their chirping is likely to be the first thing you hear when you wake up in the morning.
It seems the most popular activity here is fishing.
“Hopefully the Lord will bless us with a good mess of fish this morning. But we hadn’t had that luck so far,” says Dale Green.
Green is from Monroe and is hoping to catch enough for a fish fry.
“Not having a boat to fish out of, they have nice docks,” says Green. “We fish off the docks and the bank has mowed. We can walk all along the bank here. And just several places we know where the so-called sweet holes are, where the fish are, where you can always spend to get a bream.”
Randy Lambert of Gonzales says he just likes to catch and release.
Reporter: You catch fish?
“Sometimes I do. I always throw them back because they so big,” says Lambert.
Repoter: The fish are too big. That sounds like a fish tail.
“Has a little irony right there. You know.”
For the kids, there is a splash pad for cooling off in the warm weather and a shaded playground.
“It’s beautiful. You have plenty of camping sites. I believe it’s 48,” says Fields.
And some of those campsites are directly on the lake making it easy to drop a line or spend time at the small swimming beach.
Stella Ries and her husband are traveling from their home in California to visit relatives in Tennessee.
“It’s gorgeous. It really is. To me, it’s beautiful. I don’t know. It’s what a state park should be,” says Ries.
And this is the place to be at sunset relaxing on the long pier and looking between the large moss drapes and cypress trees as the sun slowly dips below the horizon. Even after sunset, the brilliant color lingers, putting a gentle exclamation point on a relaxing day.
To learn more about Lake Bruin in Northeast Louisiana, or if your interested in other state parks, visit HeartofLouisiana.com.
