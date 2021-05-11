Juvenile connected to alleged carjacking faces 13 new charges

“In relation to the car crash that happened last Friday, there was an armed robbery and a car crash following that. Four of those juveniles have been released from the hospital and are currently at the Juvenile Justice Center. Three more remain, two females and a male remain hospitalized at this time,” City Hall Communications Director Beau Tidwell said. “One of the juveniles yesterday (Monday) was charged with 13 counts. There were charges for carjacking, car burglary and we anticipate more charges coming.”