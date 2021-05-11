Juvenile connected to alleged carjacking faces 13 new charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Mayor’s Office said one of the juveniles involved in an alleged carjacking has been charged with 13 counts of criminal activity.
Four of the seven juvenile suspects are in custody, according to a City Hall spokesperson.
Police say they stole a truck and led officers on a chase before the truck crashed injuring all seven inside.
Investigators found a 16-year-old male was the one who carjacked the truck. They found five cell phones and five firearms including an AR-15 rifle and four handguns. The NOPD said three of the firearms were reported stolen from incidents across the city.
Chief Shaun Ferguson said Friday they previously arrested some of these teens before.
“In relation to the car crash that happened last Friday, there was an armed robbery and a car crash following that. Four of those juveniles have been released from the hospital and are currently at the Juvenile Justice Center. Three more remain, two females and a male remain hospitalized at this time,” City Hall Communications Director Beau Tidwell said. “One of the juveniles yesterday (Monday) was charged with 13 counts. There were charges for carjacking, car burglary and we anticipate more charges coming.”
Tidwell said the NOPD cannot do this alone. He said officers’ role in the justice system is to make an arrest once a crime occurs.
