Kenner PD: Feud between families leads to shooting that injured one person

KENNER (WVUE) - The Kenner Police Department says a feud between two families led to Tuesday’s shooting that began in the parking lot of a Dollar General.
Kenner Police say officers were called to the Dollar General in the 200 block Veterans Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a call of a shooting in the parking lot. Shortly after arriving at the scene, they received a second call of a shooting in the 2700 block of Fayette Street.
When officers arrived at the home on Fayette St., they found a female standing in the middle of the street brandishing a gun, a vehicle shot several times, a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and another man brandishing a gun.
The male suspect fled to a home in the 300 block of 27th Street where he was later detained by police.
The female who was seen brandishing a gun was also detained.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injury is not considered life-threatening.
According to police, the shooting stems from an ongoing feud between two families that started two weeks ago. One person was arrested for displaying a gun and was recently released from jail.
Investigators believe the shooting outside of the Dollar General involved the two families.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
