Louisiana House passes bill proposing to decriminalize marijuana
WAVE file photo of marijuana (Source: MIke Fussell, WAVE 3 News)
By WAFB Staff | May 11, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 7:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana House of Representatives passed a bill proposing to decriminalize possession of marijuana by a 67-25 margin Tuesday, May 11.

House Bill 652 authored by State Rep. Cedric B. Glover (D - Shreveport) would make possessing marijuana a misdemeanor crime with a max fine of $100 for possession of 14 grams or less.

The Louisiana Senate will now hear the bill for debate.

