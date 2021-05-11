Nicondra: Another wave of storms

Some will awaken to wet weather once again before we see a front finally push out of the region late Wednesday. (Source: WVUE Weather)
By Nicondra Norwood | May 11, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 1:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rounds of wet weather continue to push across the region with storms dropping several inches of rain. A Flash Flood Watch continues through Wednesday. The clouds and rain limit temperatures, but in the areas getting breaks and some sun highs are still reaching the 80s.

We should get a break into the evening with another widespread round of storms beginning overnight and likely effecting most of the region again during the Wednesday morning commute. Late Wednesday a cold front finally pushes through and allows us to begin to dry out for a nice weekend.

