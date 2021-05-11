Nicondra: Another wave of storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rounds of wet weather continue to push across the region with storms dropping several inches of rain. A Flash Flood Watch continues through Wednesday. The clouds and rain limit temperatures, but in the areas getting breaks and some sun highs are still reaching the 80s.
We should get a break into the evening with another widespread round of storms beginning overnight and likely effecting most of the region again during the Wednesday morning commute. Late Wednesday a cold front finally pushes through and allows us to begin to dry out for a nice weekend.
