NOPD: Two people shot and killed in St. Bernard neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating a double homicide in the 4200 block of Hamburg Street.
Two people were found shot to death around 7:15 a.m.
NOPD Third District officers responded to the area and discovered two bodies suffering with a gunshot wound(s). EMS pronounced them deceased on the scene.
No further information is available at this time.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.