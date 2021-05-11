NOPD: Two people shot and killed in St. Bernard neighborhood

The NOPD investigates a double homicide in the 4200 block of Hamburg Street. (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
By Nicole Mumphrey | May 11, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 8:32 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating a double homicide in the 4200 block of Hamburg Street.

Two people were found shot to death around 7:15 a.m.

NOPD Third District officers responded to the area and discovered two bodies suffering with a gunshot wound(s). EMS pronounced them deceased on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.

