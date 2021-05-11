Official report upgrades Hurricane Zeta to Cat. 3, making it the strongest to make landfall so late in the season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An official report released on May 11 has upgraded the windspeed of Hurricane Zeta to 115 mph in a small area near the Louisiana coast, upgrading it to a Category 3 storm.
The new designation makes Zeta the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the United States so late in the year.
After weakening to a tropical storm, Zeta rapidly intensified into a Category 3 hurricane just before landfall in southeastern Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane is responsible for five deaths and about $4.4 billion in damage.
Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana on Oct. 28. The hurricane’s eye moved directly over New Orleans a couple of hours after landfall.
