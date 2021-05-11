Rounds of heavy rain Tuesday; flash flood watch in effect

We’ll start off Tuesday with a brief break from the rain and storms, but it won’t last long. Storms could start popping as soon as late morning and become more widespread by the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and flooding. The threat for severe weather is on the lower side so the main issue is rain amounts.
The stalled cold front will sit across the area on Wednesday and another round of rain is likely with a few storms. As the front slides south late Wednesday and into Thursday, drier air will finally return.
Outside of a few morning showers, the trend Thursday will be for drier weather. Friday through the weekend looks fantastic with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine.
