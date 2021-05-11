Suspects sought in St. Bernard Parish school burglaries

CHALMETTE (WVUE) -The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is searching for several suspects who are wanted in connection with several school burglaries in Chalmette recently, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
During the past three weeks deputies have responded to three burglaries at two different schools.
In each instance, April 21 and 27 and May 9, the burglaries happened after midnight and appear to involve the same suspects.
Based on video surveillance, detectives have determined the suspects are males appearing to be in their mid-to-late teens. In one instance, one of the suspects left behind a backpack with the name Russo embroidered on it.
The sheriff’s office did not release which schools were burglarized, but did say electronics were stolen.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects, their whereabouts or further information regarding these incidents is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501
