Surveillance video captures armed carjacker creeping up Lake Terrace driveway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating a carjacking after a woman had a gun put to her head in the middle of the day.
The victim was terrified and caught off guard when everything unfolded around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lark Street on Monday, May 10.
The victim told FOX 8 she had just come home after buying plants for her garden. She said she pulled into her garage when surveillance video shows a man creeping up her driveway. He had a ski mask on and his gun drawn. The victim says he ran up to the driver’s side window and pointed the gun to her head, and told her to open the door.
“He opened the door. I guess he opened the door and then pulled me out and said give me your keys. So, then I said, you really don’t want to do this, but he had the gun in my face. I said you really don’t want to do this, and he said just give it to me. I had my purse. He pulled it and I fell backward. He just grabbed it, got into the car, and just laid rubber out of the driveway,” she says.
She says the carjacker took off with her vehicle down the street. In shock, she took off running to a neighbor’s house for help. The police showed up. The victim tells FOX 8 within about two hours, the police spotted her stolen SUV not far away. The police were able to get the SUV back to the victim in good condition. Neighbors say crime here is unfortunate and something that’s been happening too often.
“A few years ago, we never had any problems but now all during the daytime, teenagers are moving on the street and sometimes they go into the driveways and try to open the car or see if it’s open,” says Vibhakar Dave.
“It’s almost like a lashing out to steal the car and terrorize people and make people scared and we should not be afraid to not only be in our own homes but to walk the neighborhoods,” says the victim.
Police are still investigating this case. If you know anything that could help police, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 822-1111.
