Body found in river near Crescent Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have recovered a body in the water at Crescent Park near North Peters and Port Streets.
Officials say they are currently investigating the discovery as an unclassified death.
The body appears to be an adult male, a spokesperson for NOPD says.
The Harbor Police will lead the investigation.
No additional information is available at this point.
