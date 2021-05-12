Body found in water near North Peters and Port Streets, authorities say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Harbor Police say that a body was discovered in the water near North Peters and Port Streets this afternoon.
“We are working an unclassified death investigation near North Peters and Port streets,” said city spokesperson Juan D. Barnes. “The body was discovered in the water. The Harbor Police will be the lead investigating agency. No additional information is available at this point.”
After retrieving the body from the water investigators learned the gender was female, Barnes said.
No additional information is available at this time.
