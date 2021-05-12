EF0 tornado touched down in New Orleans, crossed river into Algiers, NWS confirms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado within a severe storm passed through the New Orleans Uptown area and Algiers, according to the National Weather Service.
In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the NWS says an EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 85mph touched down in Uptown and crossed the river into Algiers Point around 2:30 a.m.
This is the tenth tornado to touch down in New Orleans since 2000, including an EF3 in February of 2017.
The worst of the storms rolled through the area around 2 a.m. and causing intense thunder and lightning.
“Well that was fun,” Twitter user WornInShoes said around 2:24 a.m. on May 12. “Tornado just blew through my street.”
An Entergy spokesperson says power is estimated to be restored to the Carrollton area by 9 p.m. and to Algiers customers by 6 p.m.
The City of New Orleans said no one was injured during the severe weather event in a statement released Wednesday morning.
Drivers are advised to use caution on roadways near Carrolton, Broadmoor, and Algiers Point. Treat intersections as four-way stops if traffic signals are not properly working.
Public safety officials and NWS surveyors are assessing damages in neighborhoods and directing traffic in impacted areas.
Residents are encouraged to call 1-800-ENTERGY to report outages or downed power lines or poles. Do NOT touch downed lines, as they may be energized.”
The Departments of Parks and Parkways, Public Works, and Sanitation are working to clear roads and rights of way. Residents are asked to call 3-1-1 to report downed trees, limbs, or other debris that are blocking the road.
Rain is forecast throughout the day, so residents are encouraged to remain weather aware. Neutral ground parking will be allowed until 6 p.m. Please do not block intersections, streetcar tracks, or sidewalks.
