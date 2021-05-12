IMAGES: Downed trees, cars damaged from overnight severe weather, possible tornado in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A possible tornado within a severe storm passed through the New Orleans Uptown/Carrollton area and Algiers.
The National Weather Service will survey the damage and will confirm if it was in fact a tornado.
The worst of the storms rolled through the area around 2 a.m. and causing intense thunder and lightning.
Power outages are reported across the city.
As of 5 a.m., about 3,300 Entergy customers in Orleans Parish are without power and about 1,000 are in the dark in Jefferson Parish.
Crews are attempting repairs, but there are several power poles and power lines down.
