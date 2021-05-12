LDH: 12 to 15-year-olds are eligible to get Pfizer’s COVID vaccine starting May 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Children ages 12 to 15-years-old in Louisiana are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday, May 13, officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Wednesday, May 12.
The announcement from LDH echoed the decision federal health advisers made just hours earlier when they endorsed the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday.
Health officials say the COVID-19 vaccine shots will allow kids to safely attend summer camps and prompt a more normal return to classrooms in the fall, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded.
