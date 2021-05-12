Overtime Podcast - #237 Saints 2021 Schedule Breakdown

“If you’re at home and you’ve got your pen or your pencil and you’re jotting down ‘W’ or ‘L’ and projecting, how can you realistically have any confidence in what you’re putting down when it comes to the Saints? There are more unknowns with this roster heading into a season than we’ve seen in quite some time. So is this a manageable schedule? I don’t know. Is this a favorable schedule? I don’t know. Not because of the opponents, but because I am not sure what this Saints team is going to look like and how they’re going to be once this season starts.”