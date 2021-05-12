Overtime Podcast - #237 Saints 2021 Schedule Breakdown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
There’s no such thing as an easy NFL schedule, but that’s especially true when it’s your first season in 15 years without your future Hall of Fame starting quarterback. The Saints will begin their 2021 schedule against Green Bay in a season that will feel very different without Drew Brees on the field. Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan break down the 17-game slate and highlight the storylines to watch for.
Sean Fazende’s first take on the Saints schedule:
“If you’re at home and you’ve got your pen or your pencil and you’re jotting down ‘W’ or ‘L’ and projecting, how can you realistically have any confidence in what you’re putting down when it comes to the Saints? There are more unknowns with this roster heading into a season than we’ve seen in quite some time. So is this a manageable schedule? I don’t know. Is this a favorable schedule? I don’t know. Not because of the opponents, but because I am not sure what this Saints team is going to look like and how they’re going to be once this season starts.”
Chris Hagan on the start to the season without the depth in previous years and a new quarterback:
“They’re going to have to figure it out early. You could count on Drew Brees. You could count on certain aspects of the Saints roster being enough to will you through some tough spots. That’s just not there. So the execution is going to have to be high, and they’re going to have to hit the ground running. Certainly, it’s not a year that you can take games for granted.”
