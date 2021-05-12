Saints kickoff their 2021 regular season hosting the Packers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. The Sunday game will kickoff on FOX 8 at 3:25 p.m.
The Packers-Saints game, scheduled for Sept. 12, will be FOX’s “Game of the Week.”
Last season, the Packers beat the Saints in Week 3 of the regular season, 37-30.
Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards, with three passing TD’s in that contest. Former Saint, Drew Brees, countered with 288 yards passing, and three TD passes also.
New Orleans will start Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill at quarterback this upcoming season.
As of now, Rodgers is on the Packers roster, but word has leaked out of his camp that he’s not happy with the direction of the team.
Green Bay finished last season with a 13-3 record. They lost to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game, 31-26.
The Saints finished the 2020 season with a 12-4 record. They were also knocked out of the playoffs by the Tom Brady-led Bucs.
The rest of the Week 1 games on FOX: Eagles at Falcons, Vikings at Bengals, Niners at Lions, Seahawks at Colts all kicking off at 12 p.m. The Broncos-Giants matchup kicks off at 3:25 p.m.
